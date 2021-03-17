Left Menu

BJP MP demands Dinkar's house be declared national heritage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:28 IST
BJP MP demands Dinkar's house be declared national heritage
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday demanded that the house of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' in Bihar's Begusarai district be declared a national heritage, and said it will be a true tribute to India's art, culture, and literature.

Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, Sinha said poetry and literature have inspired generations across the world and added that Dinkar's writings extensively revolve around human values and have promoted social awakening and universal moral attributes in the society.

He said the poet's works like 'Urvashi', 'Rashmirathi' and 'Prashuram ki Prateeksha' are acknowledged as part of world literature. It is the duty of the society and government to preserve his legacy, he added.

The Ministry of Culture should declare his house a national heritage, the nominated member of the House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Container freight stations should be allowed handle more logistics services, domestic cargo'

As the government is working on a new multi-modal national logistics policy, the Container Freight Stations Association CFSes Association, whose members have been finding their going tough since 2016, has said CFSes should be allowed handle...

Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the Suits alum has proof of everything that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. According to People magaz...

Japan court says same-sex marriage should be allowed

A Japanese court for the first time ruled Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the countrys constitution, a moral victory that does not have any immediate legal consequence but could bolster efforts for legalisation.The ...

MTET exam dates to be announced soon: Meghalaya education minister

The education department in Meghalaya will soon announce the dates for the Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test MTET examination, state minister Lahkmen Rymbui said in the assembly on Wednesday.Replying to a query during Question Hour, the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021