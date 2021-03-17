Left Menu

Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee to star in Lionsgate Play series 'U-Special'

We also watch them encounter one of the most corrupt, widespread and long running academic scams ever to hit the north of India, read the official synopsis.Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia, said they are excited to announce their line-up of exciting and provocative original programming.This series is designed to connect and resonate with young audiences who are our largest demographic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:52 IST
Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee to star in Lionsgate Play series 'U-Special'

Lionsgate Play has roped in actors Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas and Parambrata Chatterjee for its upcoming college drama series, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The show is the second original series to be green lit by the streamer after the remake of American comedy series ''Casual'', featuring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar in the lead.

Tentatively titled “U Special”, the new series will be directed by ''Karwaan'' director Akarsh Khurana, who will also serve as the showrunner.

Adhaar Khurana, who worked as an assistant director on ''Karwaan'', will co-direct.

The story is set in the cheerful, quirky and vibrant world of a large university campus filled with young people from all over the country. ''We live with them, love with them, and share their highs and lows while they build, abandon, rebuild and eventually own their hopes, dreams and ideals. We also watch them encounter one of the most corrupt, widespread and long running academic scams ever to hit the north of India,'' read the official synopsis.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia, said they are excited to announce their line-up of exciting and provocative original programming.

''This series is designed to connect and resonate with young audiences who are our largest demographic. The production starts this month, with the show coming to the comfort of screens soon,'' Jain said in a statement.

''U Special'' will also feature Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Container freight stations should be allowed handle more logistics services, domestic cargo'

As the government is working on a new multi-modal national logistics policy, the Container Freight Stations Association CFSes Association, whose members have been finding their going tough since 2016, has said CFSes should be allowed handle...

Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the Suits alum has proof of everything that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. According to People magaz...

Japan court says same-sex marriage should be allowed

A Japanese court for the first time ruled Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the countrys constitution, a moral victory that does not have any immediate legal consequence but could bolster efforts for legalisation.The ...

MTET exam dates to be announced soon: Meghalaya education minister

The education department in Meghalaya will soon announce the dates for the Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test MTET examination, state minister Lahkmen Rymbui said in the assembly on Wednesday.Replying to a query during Question Hour, the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021