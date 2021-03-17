'Animal Gone Wild with Jaaved Jaaferi’ to premiere on National Geographic on March 22

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has come on board for National Geographic Channel's show ''Animals Gone Wild'', set to premiere on March 22.

''Animals Gone Wild with Jaaved Jaaferi'' will feature the ace actor-comedian present some of the most thrilling contents of wild animals in his signature humour style. Jaaferi said the show is an attempt to draw attention towards wild life conservation, but with humour. ''I personally am a firm believer and promoter of wild life conservation and with 'Animals Gone Wild', we brought in a humorous approach to present and create awareness of the life and behaviour of animals around us. ''It’s an association that I am really, truly happy about,'' the 57-year-old actor said in a statement. Kevin Vaz, President and Head - Infotainment, Kids and Regional Entertainment Channels, Star and Disney India, said the team's effort with the latest show was to give a twist to chronicling stories of wild life on screen. ''With 'Animals Gone Wild with Jaaved Jaaferi', we thought of approaching our storytelling a little differently; taking our viewers on yet another enriching and entertaining journey into the animal world with the witty and humorous touch of Jaaved while staying true to our ethos. ''We hope that our efforts will help the viewers better understand and care about the wonders of life on earth,'' he said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)