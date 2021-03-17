Left Menu

'Roohi' sixth-day collection: Janhvi Kapoor-starrer earns Rs 1.26 crores

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently-released horror-comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown, is failing to make a mark at the box office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:18 IST
'Roohi' sixth-day collection: Janhvi Kapoor-starrer earns Rs 1.26 crores
Poster of 'Roohi' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently-released horror-comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown, is failing to make a mark at the box office. The film, which also stars Varun Sharma, witnessed a further decline on the sixth day of its release. It minted a total of Rs 1.26 crores on Tuesday. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "#Roohi is steady on Day 6 [Tue], almost at par with Day 5 [Mon]... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr. Total: Rs 15.19 cr. #India biz." The horror-comedy had earned Rs 3.06 crores on its opening day. It witnessed a decline in figures on Friday, minting Rs 2.25 crores. However, the film performed well on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 3.42 crores and Rs 3.85 crores, respectively.

On Monday, the film raked in just Rs 1.35 crores and reported similar numbers on Tuesday, raking in Rs 1.26 crores. The total earnings of the movie stand at Rs 15.19 crores currently. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown.

'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date. A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

The horror-comedy also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Container freight stations should be allowed handle more logistics services, domestic cargo'

As the government is working on a new multi-modal national logistics policy, the Container Freight Stations Association CFSes Association, whose members have been finding their going tough since 2016, has said CFSes should be allowed handle...

Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the Suits alum has proof of everything that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. According to People magaz...

Japan court says same-sex marriage should be allowed

A Japanese court for the first time ruled Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the countrys constitution, a moral victory that does not have any immediate legal consequence but could bolster efforts for legalisation.The ...

MTET exam dates to be announced soon: Meghalaya education minister

The education department in Meghalaya will soon announce the dates for the Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test MTET examination, state minister Lahkmen Rymbui said in the assembly on Wednesday.Replying to a query during Question Hour, the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021