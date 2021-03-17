Hariharan receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to get vaccinated

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:24 IST
Popular singer Hariharan on Wednesday announced that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, the 65-year-old singer shared a picture of himself at a vaccination centre and thanked the government and healthcare staff for their support.

''Finally got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and I feel great! Kudos to the doctors and scientists who have worked meticulously to strengthen our front in the fight against the pandemic,'' he captioned the post.

The two-time National Award winner urged those who are eligible to also get vaccinated.

''I urge all those eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible and join the fight! #beatcovid19,'' he wrote.

The singer is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Neena Gupta, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between the age of 45-59 with co-morbidities, vaccinated.

