Left Menu

Tom Hiddleston joins cast of Apple's 'The Essex Serpent'

The Emmy-nominated actor Tom Hiddleston will star alongside American actor Claire Danes in the Apple series adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel 'The Essex Serpent'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:36 IST
Tom Hiddleston joins cast of Apple's 'The Essex Serpent'
Tom Hiddleston. Image Credit: ANI

The Emmy-nominated actor Tom Hiddleston will star alongside American actor Claire Danes in the Apple series adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel 'The Essex Serpent'. As per Variety, Hiddleston will play Will Ransome, a trusted leader in a small English community, in the adaptation of Perry's award-winning novel.

'The Essex Serpent' will be directed by Clio Bernard with Anna Symon serving as head writer. The duo will also serve as executive producers along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Andrea Cornwell will serve as producer. See-Saw Films will produce for Apple. The series is commissioned out of the U.K. by Apple's heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt.

Variety had reported in February that Danes was taking over the lead role in the series from actor Keira Knightley. The drama series will follow a newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He will also reprise the role in the forthcoming 'Loki' Disney Plus series, which will debut in June. His other feature credits include 'Crimson Peak' and 'I Saw the Light,' while he has starred in TV shows like 'The Night Manager' and 'The Hollow Crown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Container freight stations should be allowed handle more logistics services, domestic cargo'

As the government is working on a new multi-modal national logistics policy, the Container Freight Stations Association CFSes Association, whose members have been finding their going tough since 2016, has said CFSes should be allowed handle...

Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the Suits alum has proof of everything that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. According to People magaz...

Japan court says same-sex marriage should be allowed

A Japanese court for the first time ruled Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the countrys constitution, a moral victory that does not have any immediate legal consequence but could bolster efforts for legalisation.The ...

MTET exam dates to be announced soon: Meghalaya education minister

The education department in Meghalaya will soon announce the dates for the Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test MTET examination, state minister Lahkmen Rymbui said in the assembly on Wednesday.Replying to a query during Question Hour, the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021