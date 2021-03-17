Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the 'Suits' alum has proof of 'everything' that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. According to People magazine, Gayle on Tuesday while appearing on her show 'CBS This Morning' stated that her friend Meghan can support all the claims she made during the recent Oprah interview.

She said, "Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything." Gayle's statements were similar to that of Meghan's friend and actor Janina Gavankar, who last week had told the British show 'This Morning' that "there are many emails and texts" that support Meghan's claims.

Responding to the statement by the Buckingham Palace's reaction to the interview, Janina said, "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them." Days before Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, a British newspaper had reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time working as a royal at Kensington Palace. These allegations were strongly refuted by Meghan's office.

Gayle, who also attended Meghan's New York City baby shower in 2019, said on Tuesday, "The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is. You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person." Gayle also revealed that Prince Harry, for the first time since the interview got aired, spoke to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William over the weekend.

She said, "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation." Gayle added, "And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still, no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."

As per People magazine, during Meghan and Prince Harry's interview, which aired earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations" about her children's skin colour. She further revealed that she was denied help when she felt suicidal and that a disagreement with Kate Middleton left her in tears ahead of her wedding, among many other bombshell revelations. (ANI)

