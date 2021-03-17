Left Menu

Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the 'Suits' alum has proof of 'everything' that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:06 IST
Gayle King weighs in on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle and Gayle King (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American television personality, author, and a friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King recently said that the 'Suits' alum has proof of 'everything' that she revealed during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. According to People magazine, Gayle on Tuesday while appearing on her show 'CBS This Morning' stated that her friend Meghan can support all the claims she made during the recent Oprah interview.

She said, "Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything." Gayle's statements were similar to that of Meghan's friend and actor Janina Gavankar, who last week had told the British show 'This Morning' that "there are many emails and texts" that support Meghan's claims.

Responding to the statement by the Buckingham Palace's reaction to the interview, Janina said, "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them." Days before Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, a British newspaper had reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time working as a royal at Kensington Palace. These allegations were strongly refuted by Meghan's office.

Gayle, who also attended Meghan's New York City baby shower in 2019, said on Tuesday, "The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is. You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person." Gayle also revealed that Prince Harry, for the first time since the interview got aired, spoke to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William over the weekend.

She said, "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation." Gayle added, "And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still, no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."

As per People magazine, during Meghan and Prince Harry's interview, which aired earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations" about her children's skin colour. She further revealed that she was denied help when she felt suicidal and that a disagreement with Kate Middleton left her in tears ahead of her wedding, among many other bombshell revelations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle EV charging points at its retail outlets.Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently...

Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 Chennai, Mar 17 PTI Danfoss Group has merged its heating and cooling businesses as Danfoss Climate Soulutions to focus on developing integrated energy-efficient solutions, the company said on Wednesday.Also, t...

Britain's Raab says EU threat of COVID-19 vaccine export ban breaks assurances

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the European Commissions threat to ban exports of COVID-19 exports cut across previous assurances, adding that Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen needed to explain herself.I th...

Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill

The Haryana government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the assembly for setting up a state-of-the-art sports university.The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 was tabled in the assembly after the government withdrew the previous Sports U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021