Don't put your theories about it: Aamir Khan on quitting social media

Superstar Aamir Khan says people should not come up with their theories about why he quit social media as he was anyway not active on digital platforms. The 56-year-old superstar had on Monday announced that he has decided to leave social media. Khan said all the updates about his future projects will now be available on his production banner's official account.

At a promotional event on late Tuesday evening, when Khan was asked about his decision to quit social media, the actor told reporters, ''Do not put your theories about that. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hoon (I live in my own world). I am anyway not active on social media, I don't post anything.'' The actor said in the absence of his personal social media profile, he would communicate with his fans directly through the media. ''We used to communicate before this (social media) as well. Now that I've quit social media, I'll be able to talk to my audience only through the media. So you guys should be happy, I have full faith in you,'' Khan said. The actor was speaking post the screening of ''Koi Jaane Na'', directed by close friend Amin Hajee.

The film, which stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, also features Khan in a special dance number. It will release on April 2.

