Kangana copyright FIR: Author sends notice to police station

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The legal team of Ashish Kaul, author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir', on Wednesday sent a notice to Khar police station in Mumbai seeking an update on the progress of the case filed by him against actor Kangana Ranaut and others.

Kaul has accused the actor of copyright violation, and following a court order, an FIR was registered at Khar police station against Ranaut, Kamal Kumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut on March 12 under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) as well as the Copyright Act.

Seeking an update on the progress made in the matter, a notice was sent to the police station by advocates Ravish Zamindar and Yogita Joshi, who said they were ''unclear on the progress despite visiting the police station almost daily till March 15''.

Kaul, author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', had alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the queen of Kashmir.

In his complaint, Kaul said he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Ranaut, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without his permission.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

