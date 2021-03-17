Left Menu

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:55 IST
Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television. Advance reservations and a valid ticket will be required for entry. Guests will need to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, closed in mid-March of 2020. The resort includes the original Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure theme parks. Florida's Walt Disney World reopened to visitors in July 2020 and Disney officials had been urging the state of California to ease reopening restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sustainability goals to turn companies towards software solutions: Pure Storage

Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday. Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostve...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...

Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, North Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. Blinkens remarks exposed a fissure in the ...

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021