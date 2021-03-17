Left Menu

Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air' casts Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle, best known for his role as Scorpius Malfoy in the English play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', has now been signed to star in Apple's World War II drama 'Masters of the Air'. The series will be a continuation of the 'Band of Brothers', 'The Pacific' franchise from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:25 IST
Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air' casts Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Anthony Boyle, best known for his role as Scorpius Malfoy in the English play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', has now been signed to star in Apple's World War II drama 'Masters of the Air'. The series will be a continuation of the 'Band of Brothers', 'The Pacific' franchise from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. According to Variety, Boyle, starring as Major Crosby will be joining the previously announced cast members, Callum Turner and Austin Butler. 'Masters of the Air' which will be based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller will follow the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II, who brought the war to Hitler's doorstep.

The series will be written by 'Band of Brothers' alum John Orloff as well as Graham Yost, with both of them also co-executive producing it. Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television and Hanks will executive produce under his Playtone banner along with Gary Goetzman. Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone's Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers, with Alex Maggioni overseeing the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank, and Falvey.

'Masters of the Air' will not be the first World War II project Hanks has done at Apple. He has previously worked on the naval war film 'Greyhound', which he starred in, wrote, and produced along with Goetzman and Playtone. Spielberg currently executive produces the Apple series 'Amazing Stories' with Amblin producing. As per Variety, Boyle's recent work includes the HBO miniseries adaptation of 'The Plot Against America'. He also reprised his role from 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' in the show's Broadway production in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...

HC asks Maha govt stand on PIL on Mumbai-Pune expressway toll

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to appear for the Maharashtra government in a public interest litigation seeking that the toll collection on Mumbai Pune Expressway from August 2019 onwards be...

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.Prosecutors allege that during Sark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021