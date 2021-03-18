Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," Buckingham Palace said in a March 9 statement. Earlier, former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama said Meghan's recollections about a remark made about the possible colour of her son's skin were no surprise and she hoped Meghan's experiences would be a lesson for the world.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday.

During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. At an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

Gayle King, the co-host of CBS This Morning, said she had spoken to Harry and Meghan at the weekend and that a conversation between the brothers had taken place. "It's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too, and the word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she said.

William's office Kensington Palace had no comment on King's remarks. Harry and Meghan's interview plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

'A TEACHABLE MOMENT' It came after Buckingham Palace said it was investigating allegations of bullying made against Meghan by aides before she and Harry gave up their royal roles to move to California last year.

"I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately yet they've all these false stories coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan," King said. "I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant."

Queen Elizabeth, 94, has said the royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Harry and his wife. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," Buckingham Palace said in a March 9 statement.

Earlier, former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama said Meghan's recollections about a remark made about the possible colour of her son's skin were no surprise and she hoped Meghan's experiences would be a lesson for the world. Obama told NBC News: "Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour, and so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated," she said.

"I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021