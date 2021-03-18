Left Menu

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview not a surprise

I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all." Queen Elizabeth said last Tuesday that the royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Harry and his wife, and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:09 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Michelle Obama said it was no surprise to hear Meghan's recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family on the possible darkness of her son's skin, but that she hoped Meghan's experiences would be a lesson for the world.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview to Oprah Winfrey has dragged the royals into their biggest crisis since the death of Harry's mother Diana in 1997.

Asked about Meghan's disclosure of the remark about the skin of Meghan and Harry's son, former U.S. first lady Obama told NBC News: "Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour, and so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated." "I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."

Queen Elizabeth said last Tuesday that the royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Harry and his wife, and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Prince William, Harry's elder brother, denied that Britain's royals were racist.

