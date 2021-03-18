People News Roundup: Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

People News Roundup: Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King saysDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says
Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
As US interview nears, Meghan and Harry won't tango with UK tabloids
Meghan Markle ‘saddened’ amid bullying report from former palace home
Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff of Harry and Meghan
Buckingham Palace launches probe into bullying allegations against Meghan Markle
UK royals 'very concerned' about reports saying Meghan bullied staff