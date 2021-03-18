Left Menu

People News Roundup: Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM Rutte leads parliamentary election in exit polls

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on track to win a fourth term in office on Wednesday, with his conservative party leading exit polls in elections dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.Ruttes VVD party was projected to take 36 out 150 se...

Ohio sues Biden administration over tax mandate in coronavirus aid

Ohios top lawyer on Wednesday sued the Biden administration over its 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying a last-minute change in the legislation unlawfully blocks state lawmakers from managing their budgets as they see fit.Ohio ...

Tanzania's vice president announces death of President Magufuli on state TV

Tanzanias President John Magufuli, one of Africas most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Dow end at record highs after Fed projects stronger economy

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. It was the first t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021