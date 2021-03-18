People News Roundup: Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.

