Left Menu

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong to star in limited series from A24

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:21 IST
Steven Yeun, Ali Wong to star in limited series from A24

''Minari'' star Steven Yeun will feature with actor-comedian Ali Wong in an upcoming limited series.

The untitled show, which hails from studio A24, has been created by Lee Sung Jin, who will also serve as the showrunner and executive producer, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, the project was ''pitched last week'' and ''has created an auction frenzy with the usual suspects -- Netflix, Amazon, FX and Apple among them -- all in the mix''.

The details of the show's plot have been kept under wraps but it will consist of 10 episodes.

It will be Yeun's first regular live-action TV gig since wrapping his run as Glenn Rhee on ''The Walking Dead'' in 2016.

The series also reunites him with A24, the studio behind his critically-acclaimed movie ''Minari'' that earned Yeun an Oscar nomination for best actor, making him the first Asian American to achieve the feat in the category.

Wong is best known for featuring in shows such as ''American Housewife'', ''Tuca and Bertie'' and ''Black Box''. The actor most recently featured in Warner Bros movie ''Birds of Prey'' and Netflix's ''Always Be My Maybe'', which she also wrote. Wong headlined two specials for the streamer in ''Baby Cobra'' and ''Hard Knock Wife''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf waqf withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha off to winning start

Hockey Bihar, Delhi Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins on day one of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday. In the first match of the da...

Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul

Three people were killed and 11 wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, officials said. The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021