Steven Yeun, Ali Wong to star in limited series from A24

''Minari'' star Steven Yeun will feature with actor-comedian Ali Wong in an upcoming limited series.

The untitled show, which hails from studio A24, has been created by Lee Sung Jin, who will also serve as the showrunner and executive producer, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, the project was ''pitched last week'' and ''has created an auction frenzy with the usual suspects -- Netflix, Amazon, FX and Apple among them -- all in the mix''.

The details of the show's plot have been kept under wraps but it will consist of 10 episodes.

It will be Yeun's first regular live-action TV gig since wrapping his run as Glenn Rhee on ''The Walking Dead'' in 2016.

The series also reunites him with A24, the studio behind his critically-acclaimed movie ''Minari'' that earned Yeun an Oscar nomination for best actor, making him the first Asian American to achieve the feat in the category.

Wong is best known for featuring in shows such as ''American Housewife'', ''Tuca and Bertie'' and ''Black Box''. The actor most recently featured in Warner Bros movie ''Birds of Prey'' and Netflix's ''Always Be My Maybe'', which she also wrote. Wong headlined two specials for the streamer in ''Baby Cobra'' and ''Hard Knock Wife''.

