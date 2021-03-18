Left Menu

Phoebe Dynevor, Matthew Goode to lead Sky original movie 'The Colour Room'

Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor and British star Matthew Goode are set to headline Sky networks upcoming original feature The Colour Room.To be directed by Claire McCarthy from a script written by Claire Peate, the movie will also star David Morrissey, Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox and Luke Norris, Sky said in a press release.The Colour Room will chronicle the rise to fame of Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, to be played by Dynevor.I am so excited to be joining the cast of The Colour Room, especially in the role as one of the nations most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff.

''Bridgerton'' actor Phoebe Dynevor and British star Matthew Goode are set to headline Sky network's upcoming original feature ''The Colour Room''.

To be directed by Claire McCarthy from a script written by Claire Peate, the movie will also star David Morrissey, Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox and Luke Norris, Sky said in a press release.

''The Colour Room'' will chronicle the rise to fame of Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, to be played by Dynevor.

''I am so excited to be joining the cast of 'The Colour Room', especially in the role as one of the nation's most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff. It's truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character,'' Dynevor said. ''The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera. I look forward to telling Clarice’s story and of course working with Matthew too,'' she added.

Goode will essay the role of factory owner Colley Shorter, who recognised Cliff’s talent, sending her to the Royal College of Art in London and setting her up in her own studio.

The film will be produced by Thembisa Cochrane and Georgie Paget for Caspian Films, in association with Denaire Motion Picture Poetry.

Laura Grange, Paul Ashton, David Gilbery, Charlie Dorfman and Marlon Vogelgesang will serve as executive producers.

''The Colour Room'' will start production later this month in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham. The movie will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema later this year.

