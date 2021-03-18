Left Menu

'Ram Setu' team off to Ayodhya for mahurat shot, Akshay Kumar says 'need special wishes'

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday left for Ayodhya to kickstart their upcoming action-adventure drama Ram Setu. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-stars.A special film, a special start.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:35 IST
'Ram Setu' team off to Ayodhya for mahurat shot, Akshay Kumar says 'need special wishes'

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday left for Ayodhya to kickstart their upcoming action-adventure drama ''Ram Setu''. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma of ''Parmanu'' and ''Tere Bin Laden'' fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-stars.

''A special film, a special start. Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys,'' Kumar wrote. ''Ram Setu'' is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed Kumar starrer upcoming period film ''Prithviraj'', is attached as a creative producer.

The film's shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months, with 80 per cent of the filming planned in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...

Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf waqf withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz. Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha off to winning start

Hockey Bihar, Delhi Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins on day one of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday. In the first match of the da...

Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul

Three people were killed and 11 wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, officials said. The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021