'Ram Setu' team off to Ayodhya for mahurat shot, Akshay Kumar says 'need special wishes'

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday left for Ayodhya to kickstart their upcoming action-adventure drama ''Ram Setu''. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma of ''Parmanu'' and ''Tere Bin Laden'' fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-stars.

''A special film, a special start. Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys,'' Kumar wrote. ''Ram Setu'' is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed Kumar starrer upcoming period film ''Prithviraj'', is attached as a creative producer.

The film's shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months, with 80 per cent of the filming planned in Mumbai.

