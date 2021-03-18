Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp seeks appeal in libel case; Britney Spears' problems with dad and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

Advertisement

Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Ingham said he would present the petition at an April 27 hearing.

Actor Johnny Depp seeks appeal in UK wife beater libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will seek permission on Thursday to appeal against his defeat in a London libel case last year over a tabloid article which labelled him a wife beater. High Court Judge Andrew Nicol ruled last November that Depp had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during their tempestuous five-year relationship, at times putting her in fear for her life.

'Justice League' original director's cut sought by fans debuts Thursday

Fans disappointed by 2017 film "Justice League" will finally be able to see the original director's vision for the movie that united several DC Comics superheroes on screen for the first time. Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" debuts Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia.

Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane after daughter's death

Thomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting 'Another Round', which has just earned him an Oscar nomination for best director when his daughter Ida, who was due to act in the movie, died in a car accident. The Danish director says that nomination, plus another for best international feature film, honour 19-year old Ida's memory.

Cynthia Erivo turns into 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin for new show

Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo transforms into the "Queen of Soul" in a new television series about American songstress Aretha Franklin. National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha" follows the late singer's rise to stardom as well as her personal life. Franklin, known for her powerful voice and her hit songs likes "Chain of Fools" and "Respect" , died in 2018, aged 76.

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television.

U.S. film maker Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after last year's event, which Lee was set to chair, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Cannes festival - one of the movie industry's biggest events - was first postponed from May to the end of June, then cancelled. In the end, organisers held a low-key three-day event in October showcasing a range of short films.

Famed Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77

James Levine, one of the world's most acclaimed conductors who served as music director for the Metropolitan Opera in New York for four decades before sexual abuse accusations prompted a messy exit, has died at age 77. Dr. Len Horovitz, his personal physician, said Levine died on March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of "natural causes."

Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.

'Super Mario' leaps into real world in Universal Studios park launch

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) opens on Thursday its $550 million, pandemic-delayed Mario-themed attraction in a major leap by games maker Nintendo Co Ltd beyond the virtual world. The addition in Osaka bulks up USJ's roster of franchises, which include "Minions" and "Jurassic Park" , in its rivalry with Disney, with the moustachioed plumber also coming to other Universal parks worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)