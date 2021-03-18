'The Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for season 2

Left Menu

I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us, she added.The second season of The Drew Barrymore Show will air later this year.

Actor Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show has received a second season renewal at CBS.

The show, which premiered September 14, has featured star-studded guests including Cameron Diaz, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, on Wednesday said ''The Drew Barrymore Show'' turned every obstacle into an opportunity and was a much-needed dose of optimism for viewers during the coronavirus pandemic.

''The show truly embodies Drew's spirit, and we're thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall,'' LoCascio said in statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Barrymore said she is looking forward to returning for the hosting gig.

''We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected. This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us,'' she added.

The second season of ''The Drew Barrymore Show'' will air later this year.

