Left Menu

Mumbai composer embroiled in copyright dispute over Singapore's national song

Mumbai-based composer Joseph Mendoza has been accused of copying one of Singapores most iconic National Day songs, Count On Me Singapore. It may be a copy of our song, but sometimes, imitation is the best form of flattery, the Ministry said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:44 IST
Mumbai composer embroiled in copyright dispute over Singapore's national song

Mumbai-based composer Joseph Mendoza has been accused of copying one of Singapore's most iconic National Day songs, ''Count On Me Singapore''. ''Count on Me Singapore'' was composed by Canadian Hugh Harrison, arranged by Jeremy Monteiro and performed by Clement Chow, both Singaporeans, in 1986.

The Straits Times reported on Thursday that Mendonza has claimed that he wrote his version ''We Can Achieve'', in 1983.

He also said that he only found out about ''Count On Me Singapore'' a few days ago.

The two songs are virtually identical, except for small changes to the lyrics where ''Singapore'' was changed to ''India'' or ''Mother India'', according to the Singapore daily report.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, Mendoza claimed that 250 orphans had performed the song in 1983 after he had written it while teaching music at the Bal Bhavan orphanage in Mumbai, where he is based.

He also claimed that the original tapes of his composition were swept away in the 2005 Mumbai floods.

''The only living proof I can offer you are the 250 orphans who first learnt it in 1983 and all the orphans at Bal Bhavan in the successive years too,'' said the 58-year-old, who claimed he was a graduate of the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California.

He sold the rights to the song to a Christian book and record store, Pauline India, and recorded the song in 1999.

Although Mendonza acknowledged similarities between the two songs, he insisted that there was no way he could have known about ''Count On Me Singapore'' as there was no Internet in those days.

''Count on Me Singapore'' composer Harrison responded on Wednesday in the YouTube comments of the song: ''The fact that he (Mendoza) is claiming now in 2021 that he is the original creator of the song, implying I copied the song from him, is a direct attack on my integrity and professionalism and for that he could be sued for slander and/or libel.

''As it stands now, I have written him and given him the opportunity to rescind his claim and am awaiting his response,'' The Straits Times quoted Harrison as saying.

The Facebook page of Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has also weighed in: ''This is one of our most beloved and recognised national songs, we are happy that it seems to have struck a chord with people in India as well.

''We thank Singaporeans for coming forward to express your sense of pride in our national song. It may be a copy of our song, but sometimes, imitation is the best form of flattery,'' the Ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Skootr launches Skootr FinSave, a new company to meet growing demand for financial services in the office segment

New Delhi India, March 18 ANIPRNewswire Skootr, Indias foremost Premium Managed Office Space provider today announced the launch of Skootr FinSave, a new enterprise, offering, 360-degree Leasing Solutions to large and mid-sized Corporates. ...

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say

Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.According to the yet-to-be peer-rev...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to high level of pollution in several cities of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021