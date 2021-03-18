Left Menu

Da'Vine Joy Randolph boards 'The Lost City of D'

18-03-2021
''Dolemite is my Name'' breakout actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic action-adventure ''The Lost City of D''.

Previously announced cast members are Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Patti Harrison.

According to Deadline, details of Randolph's character are currently unknown.

''The Lost City of D'' follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie ''Band of Robbers'', will direct the project.

Dana Fox has written the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Bullock is also producing the film via her Fortis Films banner, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

''The Lost City of D'', a Paramount Pictures project, is slated for an April 2022 release.

Randolph was recently seen in ''The United States vs Billie Holiday'', which earned her co-star Andra Day a best actress Oscar nomination.

