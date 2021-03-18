Billie Eilish ditches her iconic green locks, goes blonde

Left Menu

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has officially left her neon green-and-black hair behind.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has officially left her neon green-and-black hair behind. Taking to Instagram, the 19-year-old songstress who is known for her iconic neon green-and-black hairstyle, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted a new blonde look.

In the photo, the 'Bad Guy' singer is seen gazing away from the camera as she rocks her new blonde getup, which features trendy textured layers and bangs. "pinch me," the caption of the snapshot simply reads.

The jaw-dropping picture was a massive hit among the singer's 77.8 million followers -- receiving nearly 9 million likes in the process. "OMGGG," one user wrote.

"WE ARE SCREAMING," said another. "I think I might be in love," one commenter wrote.

"I'm in love this is amazing," another commenter said. "She can honestly rock any colour or any hair cut [heart eyes emoji]." According to Fox News, this isn't the first time the star has switched up her hairstyle, having previously dyed her hair blue and grey among other colours.

The songstress recently appeared at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, where she performed her hit single, 'Everything I Wanted,' while also nabbing the record of the year award for the track. "This is really embarrassing for me," Eilish said in her acceptance speech, before announcing that she believed the award should have gone to Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home awards earlier in the evening, Fox News reported.

"Megan girl, I was going to write a speech talking about how you deserve this but I was like, there's no way it would be me. You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. You are so beautiful, you are so talented. I think about you constantly. I wrote for you always. You deserve it, honestly. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please." "I really do appreciate this. Thank you to the academy, thank you to Ringo [Starr, who presented the award]... Thank you to my brother Finneas. I love you, Eilish added. (ANI)

