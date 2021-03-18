Ridley Scott, Steven Knight team for WWII series 'Roads To Freedom'

Left Menu

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott is collaborating with ''Peaky Blinders'' creator Steven Knight for an upcoming series about the World War II.

Titled ''Roads to Freedom'', the show is based on the books of author Antony Beevor, who will co-write the 10-episode series with Knight, reported Deadline.

Scott, known for movies such as ''Alien'', ''Gladiator'', ''Black Hawk Down'' and ''The Martian'', plans to direct the first episode to set the tone for the show.

The epic series will portray different angles on the war from the usual US/UK-centric focus. It will explore brutal realities from multiple viewpoints, with characters from Russia, Germany, France and other countries across the globe. That includes women and children struggling to survive. The emphasis is on humanity, the characters bound together by one dramatic story. Some of the story lines will be discomforting, but heroic, and the race between East and West to capture Berlin will shed light on what became the foundations of the Cold War.

Scott and Knight will also executive produce the show along with Beevor, PJ van Sandwijk, Michael Lesslie, David W Zucker and Marina Brackenbury.

Scott currently has multiple projects on his plate. He recently wrapped shooting for ''The Last Duel'' and is now working on ''House of Gucci'', starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. He will also reunite with his ''Gladiator'' star Joaquin Phoenix for ''Kitbag'', a movie about French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte.

Knight most recently wrote and executive produced Doug Liman-directed pandemic heist movie ''Locked Down''.

