Left Menu

COVID-19 effect: Coachella Music Festival moving to 2022, confirm sources

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is moving from October 2021 to April of 2022, two industry sources with information of the circumstances told Variety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:52 IST
COVID-19 effect: Coachella Music Festival moving to 2022, confirm sources
Coachella Ferris Wheel (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is moving from October 2021 to April of 2022, two industry sources with information of the circumstances told Variety. It is expected that the country-music themed Stagecoach festival, which happens at the end of the week after Coachella's two weekends, will move as well.

The move, if it is officially confirmed, denotes the fourth time the dates for Coachella, which takes place over two weekends at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California, have been rescheduled. The fest was first delayed from April to October 2020, then to April 2021, and afterwards October. However, the October dates were not authoritatively affirmed by promoters. For several months, there have been no dates posted on the festival's official website.

As per Variety, the sources said the justification for the most recent delay is ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, even though many promoters and live-entertainment companies are planning for at least a partial resumption of touring in the late summer and fall. However, Coachella consistently sells out its 125,000 everyday tickets promptly, and the sheer logistics of in excess of 100,000 individuals making a trip to and gathering at a solitary area create endless opportunities for illness transmission.

While the October dates are as yet seven months away, arrangements for the festival would start soon, and without follow up on typical visits -- the Weeknd's 'After Hours' tour is the primary significant one on the books, and it's planned to start next January -- the challenges of putting together an event on the scale of Coachella is much more daunting. As per Variety, the pandemic's impact on the live-entertainment business has been devastating.

The live events industry lost more than USD 30 billion in 2020 because of the worldwide pandemic, including USD 9.7 billion in the cinema world, as indicated by the year-end report by live-entertainment industry trade publication Pollstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...

U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina. Significant tornadoes, wind d...

Norway holds rates at zero, warns of hike this year

Norways central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0 on Thursday, as expected, and shifted its forward guidance to signal that a rate increase may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recove...

Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study

Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, according to a study that used computer simulations.The researchers from Massachusetts Institute of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021