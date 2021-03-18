Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor shares picturesque view of Maldives vacation with stunning selfie

Giving her fans major vacation goals, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a gorgeous selfie amid the picturesque location of the Maldives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:24 IST
Shraddha Kapoor shares picturesque view of Maldives vacation with stunning selfie
Shraddha Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Giving her fans major vacation goals, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a gorgeous selfie amid the picturesque location of the Maldives. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor hopped on to Instagram to share the mesmerising view of the location with her fans.

The snap sees the 'Stree' actor flaunting her bare skin as she bore a no makeup look, and donned a white floral print spaghetti top. The actor is all smiling as her luscious locks blow with the air at the exotic location. In the backdrop, one can catch a captivating view of a beach and sea, and a clear blue sky. The snap also captures a clear blue sky filled with clouds. The picture is surely giving vacation vibes to fans.

Taking to the captions, the 'Ek Villain' star simply left a beach, a pink flower, a mermaid and a blue heart emoticon. Celebrity followers including singer Kanika Kapoor and more than 80,000 fans liked the post over the photo-sharing platform.

While many chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart emoticons. On the work front, Shraddha, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 3', has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...

U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina. Significant tornadoes, wind d...

Norway holds rates at zero, warns of hike this year

Norways central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0 on Thursday, as expected, and shifted its forward guidance to signal that a rate increase may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recove...

Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study

Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, according to a study that used computer simulations.The researchers from Massachusetts Institute of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021