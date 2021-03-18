Left Menu

Mindy Kaling boards Disney Plus series 'Monsters at Work'

Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling will voice feature in Disney Plus upcoming animated series Monsters at Work.Produced by Disney Television Animation, the show is a follow-up project and inspired by Pixars Oscar-winning animated movie Monsters, Inc, reported Deadline.The show is set a day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulleys discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:54 IST
Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling will voice feature in Disney Plus' upcoming animated series ''Monsters at Work''.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the show is a follow-up project and inspired by Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated movie ''Monsters, Inc'', reported Deadline.

The show is set a day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Kaling will voice the role of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team.

She joins veteran actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman, who will reprise their roles as Mike Wazowski and James P ''Sulley'' Sullivan from the original 2001 movie.

The cast also includes Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.

Additionally, Bonnie Hunt will return to the franchise to reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.

Bobs Gannaway has developed the series and he will also executive produce. ''Monsters At Work'' will premiere on Disney Plus on July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

