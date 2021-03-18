Ajitpal Singh's short 'Rammat Gammat' to release on MUBI

Left Menu

Singh said he is ecstatic with the release of Rammat Gammat and hoped the film helps viewers see beyond the limitations of us vs them, like children can.The writer-director also credited the short for playing an integral part in his journey of making his debut feature, Fire In The Mountains, which had its World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. I am grateful to Drishyam Films, Manish Mundra for funding the short film and giving me freedom to make it the way I wanted to, and Accord Equips for giving us the equipment support.

18-03-2021
Filmmaker Ajitpal Singh's acclaimed Gujarati short film ''Rammat Gammat'' is set to release on streaming platform MUBI on March 20. Produced by Drishyam Films, the short had its world premiere at the 64th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in 2018 where it bagged the Special Mention award.

''Rammat Gammat'' (My Best Friend Shoes), will stream on the platform as the 'Film of the Day.' Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films, said he is elated that the film has found a platform in MUBI, after touring over 50 international festivals in nearly 30 countries.

''I am extremely thrilled that 'Rammat Gammat' is finally coming on a prestigious platform like MUBI that showcases quality independent cinema from all over the world. We hope this to be the beginning of a long, fruitful association with them,'' Mundra said in a statement. The 18-minute short, also backed by Tejash Shah (Accord Equips) and Mauli Singh, is described as a moving tale of two young boys from different backgrounds who bond over soccer until a new pair of shoes strains their friendship. ''It's a simple story of complex characters, which will spark a discussion about merit vs money, poor vs privileged, class and caste divides and the role of friendship in it,'' the statement read. Singh said he is ecstatic with the release of ''Rammat Gammat'' and hoped the film helps viewers see beyond ''the limitations of us vs them, like children can''.

The writer-director also credited the short for playing an integral part in his journey of making his debut feature, ''Fire In The Mountains'', which had its World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the 'World Cinema Dramatic Competition.' ''I am grateful to Drishyam Films, Manish Mundra for funding the short film and giving me freedom to make it the way I wanted to, and Accord Equips for giving us the equipment support. We were fortunate to start our festival journey with Oberhausen and winning an award there,'' Singh added. ''Rammat Gammat'' introduces two young newcomers from Gujarat, Shivam Math and Yash Patel, both football players, who have represented their cities at state level and won awards.

The short features all first time and non-professional actors, except Swati Das, who has featured in films like ''Hindi Medium'' and ''Bombay Talkies''. ''Rammat Gammat was shot in the Ghats of Wilson Hill, Gujarat.

