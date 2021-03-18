Left Menu

Big B, Emraan Hashmi play intriguing game of justice in nail-biting trailer of 'Chehre'

Leaving movie buffs excited, makers of the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Chehre' dropped an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:59 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in 'Chehre' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The much-talked-about film 'Chehre' featuring Big B and Emraan in the lead roles has been hogging the limelight ever since the first look posters of the mystery thriller had released.

To pique the curiosity of the cinephiles, the makers have now released the first trailer of the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller flick. The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with a car driving through a mysterious snowy path at night as a voiceover of Big B starts playing in the background, speaking "agar aap mein se kisine koi apradh ya juram kiya ho, to aaj sambhal ke yaha se guzariyega. Kyuki ye khel apke sath bhi khela ja sakta hai."

The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, drama, and an engaging story. In one of the scenes in the trailer, Big B who will be playing the role of a criminal lawyer in the film is seen ruing about how the judiciary in the country only gives rulings, never justice. Emraan, who is seen introducing himself as the chief of an advertising agency in the trailer, is seen stuck in a game of justice with Amitabh and Annu Kapoor. The game of justice folds out to be a dangerous game where everybody is guilty until proven innocent.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all. And it's safe to say that their fans are in for a visual treat. The upcoming mysterious flick will also mark TV star Krystle D'Souza's debut on the silver screen. The trailer features a few glimpses of Krystle. Clearing all the rumours surrounding Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, the makers have also shown a glimpse of her, who has made a short appearance at the end of the trailer with Emraan.

This is the first time that a glimpse of Rhea's character is shown as she was missing from the recently-released posters and teaser of the film. She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, 'Chehre' is a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie now set to release on April 9, will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time. Apart from 'Chehre', Big B also has 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra' slated for release. He is currently shooting for 'MayDay', which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Emraan will be next seen in 'Mumbai Saga' co-starring John Abraham. The film will hit the silver screens on March 19, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

