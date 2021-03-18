'Roohi' witnesses decline, mints Rs 1.22 crores on seventh day

Left Menu

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently-released horror-comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown, is failing to make a mark at the box office.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently-released horror-comedy 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown, is failing to make a mark at the box office. The film, which also stars Varun Sharma, witnessed a further decline on the seventh day of its release. It earned a total of Rs 1.22 crores on Wednesday. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

"#Roohi is looking at approx Rs 17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: Rs 16.41 cr. #India biz," he tweeted. The horror-comedy had earned Rs 3.06 crores on its opening day. It witnessed a decline in figures on Friday, minting Rs 2.25 crores. However, the film performed well on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 3.42 crores and Rs 3.85 crores, respectively.

On Monday, the film raked in just Rs 1.35 crores and reported nearly similar numbers on Tuesday, raking in Rs 1.26 crores. Whereas, on Wednesday it faced further downfall by accumulating Rs. 1.22 crores. The total earnings of the movie stand at Rs 16.41 crores currently. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown.

'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date. A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

The horror-comedy also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (ANI)

