Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled biceps, takes inspiration from 'Brown Munde' song

Joining the 'Brawn Munde' bandwagon, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest post on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:53 IST
Ranveer Singh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Joining the 'Brawn Munde' bandwagon, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest post on Thursday. The 'Gully Boy' star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he soared temperature with his toned physique.

While taking inspiration from the Punjabi language 'Brown Munde' song, Ranveer is seen showcasing his perfectly tanned and buffed upper body. Clad in a white coloured loose vest, he looks handsome while striking a candid pose for the camera. With a full-grown moustache, the actor could be seen soaking in the sun with his glares on. The 35-year-old star captioned the post, "brawn munde".

With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within a few minutes of it being posted, scores of the 'Padmaavat' actor's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons. Bollywood's fitness enthusiast and actor Tiger Shroff was also left in complete awe with Ranveer's well-toned physique which made him drop a comment, "Beastin" on the post.

Ranveer's fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens also wrote, "Looking jacked bro" in the comments section. Earlier, his 'Gully Boy' co-star, Sidhant Chaturvedi also shared a montage of his 'recently deleted' gallery folder with a 'Brown Munde' twist to it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The 'Ladies Vs Ricky Beh' star also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)

