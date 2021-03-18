Russo Brothers team up with Epic Games to co-direct latest installment of 'Fortnite'

The ace filmmakers Russo Brothers, who are known for their blockbuster Marvel movies, and are huge fans of 'Fornite', have teamed up with Epic Games to co-direct the cinematic opener for the popular battle royale game's latest installment. The Marvel filmmakers are huge fans of 'Fortnite' and their recent collaboration with the game developers is proof.

In an official statement made after launching the new installment of the game on Tuesday, the developers explained that the 'Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal', is the most story-driven event which the company has ever produced for the game. Anthony and Joe Russo- the duo behind major Marvel films including 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame' and recently helmed 'Cherry' for Apple TV Plus in a statement provided to Variety, shared their experience of working with the game developers as a fantastic collaboration.

They said, "Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think Donald Mustard [Epic's chief creative officer] is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory." Donald Mustard revealed that the Russo Brothers and their team worked with the game's developers to write storyboard and direct not only the opening cinematic but also much of the character setup in Chapter two Season six that has yet to be disclosed.

Although this is not the first time Epic and the Russo Brothers have collaborated. In 2018, they also derived the idea for the 'Fortnite'/'Infinity War' crossover event. Variety reported that Mustard also unveiled the storyboard of the latest installment of the online royal battle and told that the 'Zero Crisis Finale' is a defining moment for what's coming next in the evolving experience of the island and 'Chapter 2' in the game.

"When we were laying out the story for Season 5 and Season 6 we wanted to tell it in a really authentic and character-driven way, and we knew there was no one better to help us do that then the Russos," Mustard added. The collaboration resulted in the three-minute cinematic introduction for 'Chapter 2 Season 6', which shows the lead Agent Jones descending to the island and then fighting his way through several characters from different story universes, in an attempt to reach a massive glowing orb.

In the meantime, he meets a cyborg-like character named 'The Foundation', who agrees to help him on his mission. After being released, yesterday on Youtube, the cinematic opener for the animated series was watched by more than 4.8 million people.

The new version of the game is reportedly a solo-mission event that will allow the users to play through Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The new season is followed by 'Chapter 2 Season 5', in which Agent Jones brought the best trackers from numerous real factors -- including the Mandalorian, Ripley and the Xenomorph from 'Alien', Predator, Michonne and Daryl from 'The Walking Dead', and others to the island to prevent anybody from getting away from the Loop. The 'Section 2 Season 6' of the game depends on the real world being imploded in the process of containing the Zero Point, bringing about a Primal biome where present-day lifestyles are no more. Amid the 'Fortnite' map there exists a transcending stone tower and another stucco village encompassing it, beyond which are other Primal focal points like Boney Burbs and Colossal Crops.

Variety reported that for the first time, animals including frogs, chickens, wolves and wild boar will also be seen making an appearance on the island. In the new season, Epic Games also teased that at some point Brazilian soccer star Neymar will make an appearance. (ANI)

