Left Menu

Six Flags to reopen theme parks in Mexico, California

The move comes a day after Walt Disney Co said it will reopen two theme parks in California on April 30 to a limited number of guests, over a year after they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment was also forced to shut some parks in 2020 and operate others at minimum capacity as rising COVID-19 cases prompted restrictions across the country. That forced the theme park operator to cut its full-time workforce by about 10% in October.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:13 IST
Six Flags to reopen theme parks in Mexico, California

Amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp said it will reopen its theme park in Mexico starting Thursday, and both of its California properties to the public on April 3.

The company, known for roller coaster rides such as the El Toro, Batman the Ride and Bizarro, said the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks and extensive safety measures will be implemented. The move comes a day after Walt Disney Co said it will reopen two theme parks in California on April 30 to a limited number of guests, over a year after they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment was also forced to shut some parks in 2020 and operate others at minimum capacity as rising COVID-19 cases prompted restrictions across the country. That forced the theme park operator to cut its full-time workforce by about 10% in October. However, the company last month said it would hire thousands of workers this year as it prepares to reopen the theme parks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain is confident of COVID-19 vaccine supply, says PM's spokesman

Britain is confident of its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after the government warned its rollout would be slower than hoped in the coming weeks.We remain confident in our supply...

Rajya Sabha witness 4 adjournments amid Oppn uproar over demand to send insurance bill to par panel

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed four brief adjournments amid opposition uproar over demand for sending the Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 seeks to hike...

Turkey's move to shut pro-Kurdish party worries Western allies

The United States and Europe criticised a move by NATO ally Turkey to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, saying it undermined democracy, but a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said the HDP had ties to Kurdish militants....

COVID-19 Pandemic leads to 'Sleep Pandemic' among the children

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, March 18 ANINewsVoir Children in Ahmedabad have taken the Early to bed, Early to rise proverb for granted as the post-COVID-19 era has drastically changed the sleep patterns. Compared to pre-pandemic days, about 70 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021