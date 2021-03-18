Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and Ganesh Somwanshi announced as winners of The Indian Achiever’s Club award

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India]: The Indian Achiever’s Club earlier known as Sahitya Bharti Trust has announced 25 winners for 2020 from India. Individuals are bestowed with this award for their outstanding service in social work and respective professional space. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and Ganesh Somwanshi were announced as winners of The Indian Achiever’s Club award 2020 amongst the others. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic situation, the awards were organised digitally, and a coffee table book too was launched which carries the success stories of all the winners.

The club which is in its 54th year has the widest network and social circuit in India and over 5000+ members. Dhirubhai Ambani, Neville Wadia and Adi Godrej to name a few are some of the renowned industrialists who have been the members of the club. Hon. Shri Aditya Thackeray, Environment Minister, Maharashtra State supports the club for planting 75 lakh trees in Mumbai Metropolitan region as a celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee of Cosmo Foundation on receiving the award exults, “I always strive to help the underprivileged sections of the society by whatever means necessary, and to be acknowledged for what you have done always gives you the motivation to do more for the society. It is my honour to be recognized by The Indian Achievers Club and I thank them for acknowledging the work I do for the betterment of the society.'' “I am overwhelmed with this honour. We have been working extensively towards achieving sustainable goals for businesses and still have lots of ground to cover. I would like to dedicate this award to my family, friends, clients, and well-wishers. This year Krescendo completed 10 successful years and the award is a testimony of the hard work put in for almost a decade.” shares another award winner, Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder, Krescendo Communications, a boutique 360-degree communications firm. Krescendo is looking at collaborations and focusing on expanding the business in the APAC region. Some of the COVID-19 awareness drives and alliances they established had participants from London, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Italy region.

Harsh Vaidya, President of The Indian Achiever’s Club mentions with pride that, “Congratulations to the award winners. They serve as inspirational leaders and are setting up an example for future generations and guiding them. I hope together they will continue their journey in making this World a better place.” PWR PWR