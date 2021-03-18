People News Roundup:Britney Spears bids again to get out of dad affairs; Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.
Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs
Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Ingham said he would present the petition at an April 27 hearing.
Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says
Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Britain
- Oprah Winfrey
- Los Angeles
- Harry
- Meghan
- Britney Spears
- Charles
- William
- Archie
ALSO READ
As US interview nears, Meghan and Harry won't tango with UK tabloids
Meghan Markle ‘saddened’ amid bullying report from former palace home
Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff of Harry and Meghan
Buckingham Palace launches probe into bullying allegations against Meghan Markle
UK royals 'very concerned' about reports saying Meghan bullied staff