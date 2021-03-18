Left Menu

Trailer of 'Thalaivi' to release on Kangana Ranaut's birthday

The makers of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi' have a surprise for movie buffs. While the movie is slated to release on April 23, this year, the trailer is set to be launched on Kangana's birthday on March 23 in a grand event as a gift to her fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut in a still from 'Thalaivi' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi' have a surprise for movie buffs. While the movie is slated to release on April 23, this year, the trailer is set to be launched on Kangana's birthday on March 23 in a grand event as a gift to her fans. The upcoming biopic is based on the life of iconic actor-turned-leader Jayalalithaa. Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception.

From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa's mannerisms right, Kangana has given it all to the film, and audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the story unfold in cinemas. Till now, Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami's character's uncanny resemblance to Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran has been a major talking point and there is a lot of anticipation around the look and feel of the biopic and how iconic events from the life of the celebrated actor-turned-politician have been portrayed.

Helmed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary on 24 February, Kangana had shared the film's teaser on her social media and captioned it as, "To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021."

Like the teaser indicates, the movie will follow Jayalalithaa's illustrious career in films, followed by her move into politics. The makers of the film had also announced the release date on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles. The biopic will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

