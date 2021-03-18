Shaan and Gaurav Dagaonkar lend their voice for DOUBLEMINT®’s ‘Chotte Pack Mein Bada Dil’ music video, conceptualised by SONGFEST INDIA

Social media influencer Vishal Pandey and television heartthrob Sonarika Bhadoria paired together Launch of music video in line with the launch of DOUBLEMINT® 1 variant March 17, 2021: DOUBLEMINT®, by Mars Wrigley, announced the launch of the fourth and final music single from their ongoing award-winning music IP, ‘DOUBLEMINT® Freshtake’ - ‘Chotte Pack Mein Bada Dil’, in association with music entertainment company Songfest India. With the brand’s new product being launched in the market in a ‘one-rupee chota pack’, the same has been creatively woven in to create a music video with a stellar cast. What makes the song even more special is renowned singer Shaan lending his voice alongside the sought-after music entrepreneur and composer, Gaurav Dagaonkar. Social media star Vishal Pandey who enjoys a massive fan following and Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for playing outstanding roles in South movies and Goddess Parvati in much acclaimed TV show, Devon ke Dev..Mahadev will be paired for the song. The concept of the song resonates with the title ‘Chotte Pack Mein Bada Dil’ and is about an 18-year- old boy who falls for his professor’s daughter, aged 24. In the music video, he is seen trying to impress his crush in innocent and sincere ways. The song ends with the girl leaving a message for him before she heads out of the country. The music single is filled with beautiful scenic shots of Goa and ends with a big surprise for the viewers. As all previous editions of DOUBLEMINT® Freshtake, the official Hindi music video will be followed by the Tamil Freshtake version ‘Chinna Pack’la Periya Heart’ that has been written by Ko Sesha and sung by the “Mere Naam Tu” voice (from the movie, Zero), Abhay Jodhpurkar. The fans will also get to see a mashup version of the Hindi and the Tamil version soon after the release of the two music videos. Talking about the launch of the music video and the new variant, Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said, “India is an important market for Mars Wrigley, and we are committed to bringing the best to our consumers here, whether it is through new products, flavours or through relevant experiences. DOUBLEMINT® is a brand that has always stood for building meaningful connections, and what better way to bring people together than through the shared love of music. This new song captures the brand proposition and comes in line with the launch of the ₹1 variant. We are confident that the consumers will enjoy listening to ‘Chotte Pack Mein Bada Dil’ as much as they have loved DOUBLEMINT® over the years.” Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-Founder, Songfest India, the brain behind DOUBLEMINT® FRESHTAKE elaborates, “We at Songfest believe in creating a long-lasting connection between the brand and its target audience, by creating content that seamlessly integrates the brand’s messaging. For the launch of DOUBLEMINT®’s new one rupee pack though, we have tried a new route of brand personification via music, through this song. People are going to love it, as it will remind them of their first crush. And with Shaan at the helm, Season 1 of Doublemint FreshTake shall end with a bang!” Shaan who has lent his voice for ‘Chotte Pack Mein Bada Dil’ says, “When I first heard the name, I was puzzled, “Ye kaisa naam hai” but when I heard the story, the theme and ultimately the song, I found the music to be very fresh, peppy and foot tapping. I had a great time recording the song with Gaurav and am confident that this song will be a delight for people across all ages and make them hum it on loop!” Coming together for the first time Vishal Pandey and Sonarika Bhadoria says, “There is no doubt that the music and the way the story of this song is depicted will be loved by all. A boy’s sweet and innocent crush for his professor’s daughter is the broadline of the song and we both totally loved shooting for it. What added as an advantage was the picturesque and breath-taking locations of Goa. We hope the song fairs well with our fans and everyone”. PWR PWR

