Angelina Jolie claims she has proof of domestic violence against Brad Pitt

In a shocking development, actor Angelina Jolie has offered to furnish proof to substantiate domestic violence allegations against her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. As per Us Weekly, Jolie filed new court documents regarding incidents of alleged domestic violence involving her ex-husband. The filing, submitted on March 12, indicates that both Jolie and her children are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of their claims against Pitt.

Jolie has agreed to provide testimony herself, along with the "testimony of minor children," according to the court documents. The former couple has six children -- 19-year-old Maddox, Pax who is 17, 16-year-old Zahara, Shiloh who is 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

All of them could speak up in court in the divorce hearings. Both Pitt and Jolie will have to give consent to involve the three minor children. "If Angelina has more documentation to prove domestic violence towards her or the children, she can submit it as a supplemental offer to prove in trial," family law expert and Ideal Legal Group, Inc. founder Evie P. Jeang told the outlet.

Jeang added, "She can say these are the documentation in addition to what she already presented. This could mean it's a more recent instance (of domestic violence), or further documentation related to what was presented before." Jolie and Pitt, who started dating after meeting on the set of 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' in 2004, separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They were declared legally single in April 2019, though their divorce has not been finalised. She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split.

The estranged couple continues to work on a custody agreement in regard to the children they share. A source told Us Weekly in June 2019 that Jolie and Pitt were working toward an "amicable" co-parenting relationship and had been utilizing the OurFamilyWizard app "to coordinate the kids' schedules." A second source said in September 2020 that Pitt was seeking "50/50 physical and legal custody of the kids."

The star got to spend Christmas Day 2020 with Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne after the kids had the chance to "the night with him on Christmas Eve," a source told Us Weekly in December. The initial plan was for the whole family to come together, however, the insider said, "egos have once again derailed the original idea." The source continued, "Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama."

Jolie reflected on the divorce between herself and Pitt in February, admitting to British Vogue that it's "been pretty hard." She went on to say, "I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body." After their separation in 2016, Pitt came under investigation for an alleged child abuse incident with their then-minor son Maddox, while aboard a private jet.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. Eventually, the 57-year-old actor was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. (ANI)

