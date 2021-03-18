Left Menu

Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer music festivals

The company cancelled the VOLT Festival, an event in the Western corner of Hungary due in June, and July's Balaton Sound at Lake Balaton and said these would next take place in 2022. "We will see what we do about Sziget in a few weeks," said spokeswoman Viktoria Veto.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:11 IST
Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer music festivals

Hungary's Sziget, which organises some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said it would decide in the coming weeks whether to hold its main event in August in Budapest after it cancelled two other festivals due to the pandemic. The company cancelled the VOLT Festival, an event in the Western corner of Hungary due in June, and July's Balaton Sound at Lake Balaton and said these would next take place in 2022.

"We will see what we do about Sziget in a few weeks," said spokeswoman Viktoria Veto. The Sziget Festival routinely draws several hundred thousand visitors to an island in the river Danube in the Hungarian capital. All three events were cancelled in 2020.

The festivals staged by the company, in which U.S.-based private equity firm Providence Equity Partners bought a 70 percent stake in 2017, have been a huge tourist draw to Hungary, where the tourism industry accounts for more than a tenth of economic output. Balaton Sound has hosted stars like Snoop Dogg, while VOLT has headlined Iron Maiden and Faith No More.

"VOLT is our earliest festival as we planned to open the gates in June," said founder Norbert Lobenwein. "In the middle of the third wave we could not even see when we could start selling tickets." Zoltan Fulop, the director of Balaton Sound, said they would normally expect tens of thousands of guests from around Europe but international travel may or may not restart by mid-summer, making it impossible to plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana passes Bill to recover damages after violent protests; Cong links move to farmers' stir

Amid protests by Congress members, the Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that will allow authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters for damage to property.As Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was completing the process to p...

Soccer-Barca's Dembele back in France squad for World Cup qualifiers

France have recalled Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to their squad for the first time in over two years as Les Bleus gear up for World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia. Dembele, who has three goals in 21 La Liga appe...

Mizoram bypoll, counting to be held on 'holy days'; oppn parties seek deferment

Opposition parties of Mizoram - the Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM and the BJP - on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India ECI to defer the Serchhip assembly seat bypoll and counting of votes, saying that both fell on days importan...

Fears of 'digital dictatorship' as Myanmar deploys AI

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, March 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Protesters in Myanmar fear they are being tracked with Chinese facial recognition technology, as spiralling violence and street surveillance spark fears of a digital dictatorsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021