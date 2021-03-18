Left Menu

Prince William 'very protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview

Prince William is supporting his wife Kate Middleton in the wake of brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's recent bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:29 IST
Prince William 'very protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry . Image Credit: ANI

Prince William is supporting his wife Kate Middleton in the wake of brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's recent bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey. In the interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Kate made her cry at the time of her wedding to Harry. A source close to the royal family revealed to People Magazine that Prince William is looking out for his wife, and growing more protective of her after this accusation.

"William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry. For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself," the source close to Prince William told People magazine. Meghan's controversial statements were also followed by an explanation that Kate apologised to her after the incident.

"And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing," the Duchess of Sussex said during the tell-all interview. After the interview, the royals and the staff members were filled with "anger", disclosed the source.

Making further revelations, the insider also told that the Duke of Cambridge is feeling "fiercely protective over his wife" and "he's unhappy with Markle's mention of Middleton". However, after mentioning Kate, the duo refused to name further royal family members regarding a discussion that took place between Harry and other members about the 'concerns' over the Prince's then-unborn son Archie's skin tone.

Meghan had also revealed that she was denied help when she felt suicidal, among many other bombshell revelations. Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey the presidents grave concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fight...

France's Macron says he will push for new approach on Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would push for a new approach in the coming weeks on Lebanon as the countrys main actors had made no progress over the last seven months to resolve the economic and political crisis.Paris...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots, continues with vaccine

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in the brain among 11 million given AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine but said that it found the benefits of the shot far outweighed any possible risks.Con...

Gaganyaan astronauts' Russia training completing this month: minister

The training of four astronauts in Russia for Indias first human space flight will complete this month and the second phase of training, which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021