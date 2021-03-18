Jeetendra Kapoor bonds with 'Ek Villain Returns' team, gives his blessings

Left Menu

Veteran superstar Jeetendra Kapoor gave a pleasant surprise to Bollywood actors John Abraham and Disha Patani, who are busy shooting for their upcoming outing 'Ek Villain Returns'. The megastar paid a visit to the sets of the film and also gave his blessings to the team.

The team of 'Ek Villain Returns' with Jeetendra Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran superstar Jeetendra Kapoor gave a pleasant surprise to Bollywood actors John Abraham and Disha Patani, who are busy shooting for their upcoming outing 'Ek Villain Returns'. The megastar paid a visit to the sets of the film and also gave his blessings to the team. The makers of the film took to their Instagram account and shared a series of pictures. They captioned the post, "Indeed the sweetest surprise to witness Jeetendra sir on the sets of #EkVillianReturns."

The veteran star was seen bonding with the team of the film. He also showered his love and blessings on everyone and posed for a few pictures with the director Mohit Suri and John and Disha. While earlier it was reported that the filmmaker has roped in John in the film, Arjun Kapoor is now on board as the second lead. The film will also feature Tara Sutaria. Filmmaker Mohit Suri had earlier announced that the film will release on 11 February 2022.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama 'Half Girlfriend'. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit. Mohit, who is helming the upcoming film, is widely known for films like 'Half Girlfriend', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Murder 2', 'Zeher' and 'Kalyug', among others. 'Ek Villain Returns' is being jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Apart from the 'Ek Villain' sequel, John also has films like 'Satyameva Jayate 2' and 'Mumbai Saga' coming up. Meanwhile, Arjun is awaiting the release of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Bhoot Police'. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer action movie 'Radhe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

