Left Menu

Oscar nominees won't have the option to participate remotely: Producers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently sent a letter to this year's nominees announcing that they will not be allowed to participate remotely.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:57 IST
Oscar nominees won't have the option to participate remotely: Producers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently sent a letter to this year's nominees announcing that they will not be allowed to participate remotely. According to Fox News, the Oscars 2021, which will honour the best films of the year on April 25, will be held in person without an option for attendees to participate via video chat.

"We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts," reads the note. It was sent by producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacy Sher.

The trio explained that there would be on-site coronavirus precautions and testing with different protocols in place for attendees currently in Los Angeles and those that will be travelling in. Additional elements of the show will be taped live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Additionally, each nominee was asked to consent to an interview discussing their journey to award season, as per Fox News. "We want to highlight the connections between all of us who work in the movies and show that the process is uniquely intimate, collaborative and fun," reads the letter.

The dress code? Casual wear -- which has frequently been seen in remote shows like Jason Sudeikis wearing a sweatshirt for the Golden Globes -- is discouraged. Instead, the letter advises attendees to wear an outfit that's "a fusion of inspirational and aspirational."

Additionally, it was suggested that winners "read the room" and "tell a story," as well as thank people by name rather than their title when it comes to their acceptance speeches. "The good news is you should be pretty relaxed by show time because you will have been at a pre-show gathering in the Union Station courtyard for the previous ninety minutes with your fellow nominees and their guests," the note added.

Fox News reported that the announcement follows the Golden Globes, which were marred by technical difficulties that included interruptions of major winners Daniel Kaluuya and Catherine O'Hara's acceptance speeches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IBM expands global cloud footprint with new Multizone Region in Brazil

IBM on Thursday announced the opening of its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region MZR in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America.The latest Multizone Region in Brazil builds on IBMs existing d...

AfDB and Uganda sign $229.5m agreement for Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project

The African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda Tuesday signed a 229.5 million financing agreement for the first phase of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project, which will cut travel time and boost trade along an important artery l...

Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom;

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up the coopAn Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killin...

World Bank approves US$150million loan for Jamaica COVID-19 Recovery

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved financing of US150 million for the Jamaica COVID-19 Response and Recovery Development Policy Loan. This quick-disbursing financing helps the government protect the poor and vulnerable, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021