Left Menu

People News Roundup: Talks between Prince Harry and William; Britney Spears bids to get out of dad affairs and more

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Talks between Prince Harry and William; Britney Spears bids to get out of dad affairs and more
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Ingham said he would present the petition at an April 27 hearing.

Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.

Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix's 'Ajeeb Daastaans' teaser out, film to release on April 16

The release date of Netflixs upcoming anthology Ajeeb Daastaans was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film on Friday. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationsh...

UPDATE 7-Top U.S., Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency

The first high-level U.S.-China talks of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides leveling sharp rebukes of the others policies in a rare display that underscored the level of bilateral tension. The run...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the eastern part of the Xizang region in southwest China on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 20 km 12.42 miles, the EMSC said.Also Read China...

T gana MLC poll: TRS candidates maintain lead over rivals

The ruling TRS candidates, including former PM P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi, were ahead of their rivals as the counting of votes continued on Friday in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021