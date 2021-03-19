Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:28 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairs

Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs. Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent. Ingham said he would present the petition at an April 27 hearing. Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', Gayle King says

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IBM expands global cloud footprint with new Multizone Region in Brazil

IBM on Thursday announced the opening of its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region MZR in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America.The latest Multizone Region in Brazil builds on IBMs existing d...

AfDB and Uganda sign $229.5m agreement for Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project

The African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda Tuesday signed a 229.5 million financing agreement for the first phase of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project, which will cut travel time and boost trade along an important artery l...

Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom;

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up the coopAn Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killin...

World Bank approves US$150million loan for Jamaica COVID-19 Recovery

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved financing of US150 million for the Jamaica COVID-19 Response and Recovery Development Policy Loan. This quick-disbursing financing helps the government protect the poor and vulnerable, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021