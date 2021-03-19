Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor shares glimpse from 'fam jam', posts fun video

Spending some good times chilling with her family, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared a clip featuring 'fam jam'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:31 IST
Karisma Kapoor shares glimpse from 'fam jam', posts fun video
Karisma Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Spending some good times chilling with her family, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared a clip featuring 'fam jam'. The 'Raja Hindustani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip that sees the actor along with her family members as they shake a leg.

The clip sees Karisma, and her family members dressed in black ensembles. The 'Andaz Apna Apna' star is seen in a black full sleeve printed top and black pants, a neat ponytail, hoop earrings and a pair of black-rimmed glasses. The video sees Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hold the camera while they all groove. Taking to the captions, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star wrote, "Famjam (adding a red heart emoticon), and tagged the people in the clip- "@nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man #samara."

More than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, and many left red heart and fire emoticons, as they loved the clip. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 46-year-old had congratulated sister Kareena on welcoming a baby boy. She shared the joy of becoming a "maasi again" on Instagram by posting a throwback picture of the 'Jab We Met' actor from when she was a little baby. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IBM expands global cloud footprint with new Multizone Region in Brazil

IBM on Thursday announced the opening of its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region MZR in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America.The latest Multizone Region in Brazil builds on IBMs existing d...

AfDB and Uganda sign $229.5m agreement for Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project

The African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda Tuesday signed a 229.5 million financing agreement for the first phase of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project, which will cut travel time and boost trade along an important artery l...

Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom;

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up the coopAn Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killin...

World Bank approves US$150million loan for Jamaica COVID-19 Recovery

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved financing of US150 million for the Jamaica COVID-19 Response and Recovery Development Policy Loan. This quick-disbursing financing helps the government protect the poor and vulnerable, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021