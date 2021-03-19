Left Menu

Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen to star in Amazon series 'The Rig'

As the rig is hit by massive tremors, the crew endeavour to discover whats driving the unknown force. But a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust, the official plotline reads.The Rig is produced by Wild Mercury Productions.

''Schitt's Creek'' star Emily Hampshire and ''Game of Thrones'' actor Iain Glen are set to feature in Amazon UK Original series ''The Rig''.

Besides the two actors, the show will also star Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers, reported Deadline.

The six-part thriller will be directed by ''Bodyguard'' director John Strickland. It will start shooting in Scotland later this month.

The show is set on the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. ''When the crew is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. ''As the rig is hit by massive tremors, the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving the unknown force. But a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust,'' the official plotline reads.

''The Rig'' is produced by Wild Mercury Productions.

