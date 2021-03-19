Left Menu

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her one tattoo regret

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin who has 30 small, intimate tattoos on her body recently revealed that she regrets getting one of the tattoos she has got.

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin who has 30 small, intimate tattoos on her body recently revealed that she regrets getting one of the tattoos she has got. According to Fox News, the 24-year-old model told Elle magazine she got a tiny tattoo of a handgun when she was 18. Looking back on it, she says she wouldn't get that design again.

"I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent," she explained. Balwin's 30 tattoos include the word 'lover' on her neck, 'Baldwin' in script on her middle finger, and a 'J' for husband Justin on her ring finger.

Per Fox News, Baldwin told Refinery29 in February 2020 that the tattoo she treasures most is in honour of her parents' love story. "My parents are still married to this day and it was the first tattoo I ever got," she said of the ink on her wrist of their wedding date, June 10, 1990.

It was done by celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy in January 2015. "I was scared they were going to get mad, but I was like, 'It's dedicated to you!'" Baldwin admitted.

Her second favourite tattoo is a tiny heart on her left collarbone, which she also got from Boy in April 2018. "It's dainty and cute," she said. (ANI)

