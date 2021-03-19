Left Menu

Shannon Woodward, Nicole Richie cast in ABC comedy pilot ‘Bucktown’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:05 IST
Actor Shannon Woodward and television personality Nicole Richie have board the cast of ABC's multi-camera sitcom ''Bucktown''.

According to Variety, the project comes from Emily Wilson, Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner, the trio behind ABC's ''The Conners''.

Penned by Wilson, the story centres on Amy (Woodward) who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighbourhood where she grew up. ''Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realises that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone,'' the logline reads.

Richie plays Jan, Amy’s boss, a ''self-centered force who tends to suck up all the energy in a room''.

Wilson, Gilbert and Werner also serve as executive producers along with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. ABC Signature is the studio behind the comedy.

