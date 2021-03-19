Left Menu

Canadian film producer Bruce Mallen passes away at 83

Bruce Mallen, a Canadian filmmaker who pioneered studies in the economics matters of the film business and drove the revitalisation of Culver City's memorable studio area during the 1980s, has died. He was 83.

Bruce Mallen (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bruce Mallen, a Canadian filmmaker who pioneered studies in the economics matters of the film business and drove the revitalisation of Culver City's memorable studio area during the 1980s, has died. He was 83. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Mallen died on Friday in Beverly Hills of a heart attack, his daughter-in-law Rebecka Biejo announced. He also fought Alzheimer's and had a bout with COVID-19.

The Montreal local, created the 1981 films 'The High Country', featuring Timothy Bottoms, and 'Heartaches', featuring Margot Kidder; chief delivered 'Heaven' (1982), including Phoebe Cates; and created 'Doin' Time', featuring Jeff Altman. As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, he additionally served as the vice-chairman of the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, as a senior fellow at the Center for the Digital Future at USC's Annenberg School.

From 1996-2007, he worked as the dignitary of the College of Business at Florida Atlantic University, where he set up a yearly workshop identified with film and TV creation currently known as The Mallen Conference. After arriving in Los Angeles in 1978, Mallen during the '80s led a multi-property exertion to rejuvenate the memorable studio focus of Culver City, with the centrepiece of that attempt, Sony Pictures Plaza, finished in 1987. He also took part in the purchase and restoration of other memorable structures, including what's presently the Kirk Douglas Theater.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, born on September 4, 1937, Mallen earned two bachelor's degrees from Sir George Williams University in Montreal, a graduate degree from Columbia University in New York and an MBA from the University of Michigan. As a Ford Foundation individual, he got his PhD from NYU. At Sir George Williams, Mallen established its department of marketing and became the founding director of its MBA and business PhD program, and he was instrumental in the consolidation of the school with Loyola College that made Concordia University in 1974.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; sister Doreen; youngsters Howard (and his better half, Theresa), Reesa, Jay (Rebecka), Randolph and Laura (Jeff); and grandkids Conner, Sienna, Sasha and Jaden. (ANI)

