Britney Spears has thought about speaking out, Oprah Winfrey would 'likely be her first choice': report

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears may be preparing to tell her side of the story, according to a new report.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:00 IST
Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears may be preparing to tell her side of the story, according to a new report. Fox News has reported that the 39-year-old pop icon has been in the headlines for months now as drama over her ongoing conservatorship has intensified.

Part of the renewed interest in her situation is due to the release of the documentary 'Freeing Britney Spears,' which examines the 'Womanizer' singer's treatment by the media and other public figures. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Spears has taken note of the public support, which has not only come from fans but also celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and more.

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," the source said. "The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood," the insider added.

And according to the outlet's source, Spears has thought about engaging in some sort of interview. The insider explained, "Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story. She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah [Winfrey] would most likely be her first choice."

The source added: "At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out." Meanwhile, the report of the 'Criminal' songstress' consideration of a tell-all comes just weeks after Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their struggles with the royal family, which included several bombshell accusations against the Institution.

Winfrey was widely praised for conducting the interview, and Twitter quickly suggested the star interview Spears next. (ANI)

