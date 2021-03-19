Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:11 IST
Richard Gere’s ‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’ to get Chinese Remake

Hollywood star Richard Gere-led 2009 drama ''Hachi: A Dog's Tale'' is getting a Chinese remake with famous Chinese filmmaker Feng Xiaogang and Chinese-American actor-director Joan Chen attached to play pivotal parts.

According to Variety, the movie started production on Thursday and is scheduled to premiere on New Year's Eve.

Filmmaker Xu Ang, who previously directed Chinese version of Reginald Rose’s “Twelve Angry Men'', titled “12 Citizens'' (2014), is set to helm the ''Hachi...'' remake.

The movie is produced by iQiyi Films and executive produced by Taiwanese veteran Yeh Jufeng.

The story focuses on a strong between a dog and his owner that the canine continues to await his master at the same downtown spot, where he used to get off work, every day for an entire decade after the man dies.

Feng will essay the role of the master, while Chen is set to play his character's wife.

The true story of a faithful Akita named Hachi also has been the subject 1987's Japanese movie “Hachiko Monogatari''. PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

